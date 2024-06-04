As the 2024 State of Origin series gears up to get underway, there are a handful of men currently active in Super League – either playing or coaching – who have experience of playing in the biggest series in rugby league.

Over the years, some of the greatest Origin players in history have featured in Super League including Andrew Johns, Trent Barrett and Allan Langer.

And as New South Wales and Queensland prepare to do battle in the opening game of the 2024 series, we’ve run the rule over the men who are currently in Super League that have taken part in Origin.

Adrian Lam (Leigh Leopards/Queensland)

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam

We’re starting with the only Super League coach active in 2024 who has experience of playing in Origin: Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam.

Throughout a magnificent playing career for club, country and state, Lam turned out for Queensland on 14 occasions between 1994 and 2000, scoring four tries in the process. He won two of those Origin series; in 1995 and 1999. He is one of only a handful of players to have played Origin for Queensland and for a country other than Australia.

He also captained Queensland and Papua New Guinea during his career, another unique feat limited to just a few men.

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves/New South Wales)

Paul Vaughan returns for Warrington

One of the standout forwards in Super League since his arrival from the NRL, Vaughan has had a long and storied career in Australia which includes representative honours on a number of fronts.

As well as six appearances for Italy earlier in his career and two Tests for Australia in 2019, Vaughan was selected to feature for New South Wales on six occasions. He played in all three games in both the 2018 and 2019 series.

Moses Mbye (St Helens/Queensland)

Moses Mbye in action for St Helens

A stalwart of the NRL for over a decade, Mbye was selected to feature for Queensland for the 2019 State of Origin series while at Wests Tigers.

However, that series was not without a worrying drama when Mbye reportedly collapsed in a hotel in Perth before game two of the series in 2019. He allegedly suffered an anaphylactic shock, assumed to be down to an allergic reaction. However, he was cleared to play in the second game, which Queensland lost, but did play in all three games of the series in 2019.

Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons/New South Wales)

Sims had representative experience before his first call-up at Origin level, featuring extensively for Fiji in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

However, he did earn his first call-up into the New South Wales squad for the 2018 Origin series, featuring in the third and final game when the series had already been won by the Blues. He also played in the Origin series’ of 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards/New South Wales)

Moylan was one of the highest profile arrivals to Super League in the off-season after signing a two-year deal with Leigh Leopards after a long and storied career in the NRL which included a Test cap for Australia and several appearances for New South Wales.

Moylan made his debut for the Blues in the opening game of the 2016 State of Origin series, and played fullback in the opening two matches. He was then shuffled to half-back for the their game of the series, despite never playing an NRL game in the halves.

