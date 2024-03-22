Sydney Roosters recorded their second-highest victory in history over inter-city rivals South Sydney to heap the pressure on Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou.

The Bunnies remain winless at the beginning of the new campaign, having lost their third successive game at the start of 2024 – and they were no match for the Roosters here in Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ 300th NRL game.

Trent Robinson’s side were 48-6 winners in a game which James Tedesco showed once again why he is still one of the finest fullbacks in the world game. Tedesco was one of several outstanding performers for the Roosters, who led 18-0 by half-time and were far too good for their great rivals.

England winger Dom Young opened the scoring after just three minutes, and a double from Sam Walker later in the half opened up a commanding three-score lead by the break which the Bunnies never looked likely to overturn.

Instead, matters got worse for them as the second half wore on.

Joey Manu scored a minute after the restart, before Connor Watson and then Manu again added further tries as the game entered the closing stages. Souths did briefly hit back with a try through Jacob Host but by then, the game had long since been decided.

And Tedesco added the polish on a marvellous night for the Roosters with two tries of his own in the final five minutes to ensure the Roosters would equal their second biggest win of all-time against the Bunnies.

For Souths, who are now 0-3 at the start of 2024, it piles more pressure on Demetriou as their poor start to the season continues.

