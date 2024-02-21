Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara says it was a ‘simple decision’ for him to pen a contract extension until the end of the 2026 season in the south of France.

McNamara, Super League’s longest-serving coach, has been in situ since June 2017 and is now into his eighth full season at the helm of the Dragons.

By the time the end of this new deal comes around, he’ll have been in charge at the Stade Gilbert Brutus for close to a decade.

In his six-and-a-half years with the French outfit to date, he’s transformed them from a club battling against Super League relegation to one that is regularly competing at the very top having been involved in two of the last three Grand Finals.

READ NEXT: Catalans Dragons exclusive – The secrets behind Steve McNamara’s reign as Super League’s longest-serving head coach

Super League’s longest-serving head coach Steve McNamara details ‘simple decision’ to pen Catalans Dragons contract extension

The 52-year-old’s new deal was confirmed by Catalans via their club website this afternoon. His contract had been due to expire at the end of the current season.

Hull native McNamara said: “After a brief conversation with Bernard (Guasch, chairman), it was a simple decision for me to stay at the Dragons.

“His ambition and commitment to continually improve our organisation is in line with my own ideas.

“The players and staff are also fully invested and I look forward to working alongside everyone to give ourselves every opportunity to be successful.”

McNamara’s first few months in charge in Perpignan resulted in a Million Pound Game away against Leigh, then-Centurions.

They were heavily unfavoured that day, and relegation looked on the cards. But having survived by the skin of their teeth with a resolute performance, what has unfolded over the next six years has been phenomenal, as chief Guasch detailed.

The Catalans chairman added: “What Steve has achieved since his arrival at the club in 2017 is remarkable. He brought his knowledge, professionalism, and above all, the serenity that the club needed after some difficult years.

“He has been able to recruit and integrate young French players who represent the values of the club. The Dragons are now among the great clubs of the Super League, and we want to continue structuring the club to reach a next step.

“Our ambitions and objectives remain as high as ever each season, and I am convinced that we have the right people in place to lift another trophy.”

READ NEXT: Super League rebrand – RL Commercial and IMG chiefs dismiss popular theory as timeframe comes to light