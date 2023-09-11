Super League Round 25 attendances: St Helens record highest crowd as two games surpass 10,000

St Helens recorded the highest attendance of Super League Round 25 with two games surpassing crowds of more than 10,000.

A total of 48,464 supporters attended a game during the latest round of action, an average of 8,077 across the six fixtures.

13,428 saw a feisty clash between St Helens and Leigh at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with the four-peat champions coming out on top with a 22-12 home victory.

It was a rematch of the Challenge Cup semi-final, with the Leopards going on to win the prestigious competition at Wembley.

Saints are on level points with both Wigan and Catalans above on the Super League table with 36, with two regular games left for the League Leaders’ Shield.

On Saturday, Leeds fell to an embarrassing 50-0 defeat to rivals Wigan with a crowd of 12,861 at Headingley Stadium. Matt Peet’s side ran in nine tries live on Sky Sports, with England international Jake Wardle crossing for a hat-trick. Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Kai Pearce-Paul, Abbas Miski and Patrick Mago also scoring in the emphatic victory.

Castleford moved a step closer to Super League safety with a 29-12 win over Hull, with 7,947 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. It puts the Tigers four points clear of Wakefield, although boss Danny Ward says the job isn’t done yet.

Mark Applegarth’s Trinity fell to a 18-10 defeat to Catalans Dragons at home with 3,348 in attendance. Wakefield’s final two games are against Leigh and Hull KR respectively.

Huddersfield’s play-off hopes were ended following their 26-18 home defeat to Hull KR with 4,628 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

On Sunday, Salford Red Devils claimed a dramatic win over Warrington in the battle for the play-offs. 6,252 attended the Salford Stadium, with the game also live on Channel 4, as Sam Stone scored the golden point extra time winner thanks to a long-range effort from team-mate and winger Joe Burgess on 84 minutes.

Super League Round 25 attendances

St Helens 22-12 Leigh: 13,428

Castleford 29-12 Hull: 7,947

Wakefield 10-18 Catalans: 3,348

Huddersfield 18-26 Hull KR: 4,628

Leeds 0-50 Wigan: 12,861

Salford 24-20 Warrington: 6,252

