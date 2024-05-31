Super League predictions: The Love Rugby League team make their tips for Round 13

Round 13 of Super League is upon us and the Love Rugby League team have made their predictions ahead of the weekend’s action.

We’re approaching the halfway point of the 2024 Super League season, and what a ride it’s been so far. Round 13 kicks off at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night as Huddersfield Giants take on Hull FC, whilst St Helens welcome Catalans Dragons to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

There are three games on Saturday afternoon: Warrington Wolves host Wigan Warriors in a Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal whilst there are two 5:30pm kick-offs as Leigh Leopards travel to Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos host Castleford Tigers in a West Yorkshire derby at Headingley.

And wrapping up Round 13 is Salford Red Devils versus London Broncos at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Our tin hats are on as the Love Rugby League team make their predictions for this weekend’s Super League action..

Aaron Bower

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Huddersfield by 10

St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Catalans by 4

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors – Wigan by 28

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards – Hull KR 12

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers – Leeds by 2

Salford Red Devils v London Broncos – Salford by 24

Drew Darbyshire

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Huddersfield by 14

St Helens v Catalans Dragons – St Helens by 4

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors – Wigan by 26

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards – Hull KR by 14

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers – Leeds by 8

Salford Red Devils v London Broncos – Salford by 30

Ben Olawumi

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Huddersfield by 6

St Helens v Catalans Dragons – St Helens by 10

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors – Wigan by 22

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards – Hull KR by 10

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers – Leeds by 8

Salford Red Devils v London Broncos – Salford by 18

