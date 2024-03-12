Leigh Leopards will contest the charge handed out to their captain, John Asiata, at a tribunal on Tuesday evening, Love Rugby League can confirm – while Hull will also appeal Jack Ashworth’s three-match suspension.

Asiata is set to spend several weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury suffered against St Helens two weeks ago. However, he was also sin-binned in that match for what was considered a dangerous tackle on Saints prop Sione Mata’utia.

But Leigh will argue the charge which followed for the tackle was unfair and unjust, and will appeal it at a tribunal tonight – despite the forward not receiving a suspension for it. Asiata is set to be sidelined for a prolonged period with injury, but the Leopards are adamant the charge was incorrect.

CHALLENGE CUP: Challenge Cup Round Six TV coverage explained as broadcasters consider scheduling

Hull will also appeal the three-match ban imposed upon prop Ashworth after he was suspended following an incident against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Ashworth was sin-binned following a tackle on former Hull prop Chris Satae, and was also banned for the Black and Whites’ next three games as a result. But Hull will argue the severity of that charge tonight at a tribunal and attempt to get it reduced at the very least.

Meanwhile, St Helens have accepted the two-match ban handed to Mark Percival. He was hit with a Grade D head contact charge following the incident that saw him sent off in the Saints’ defeat to Salford Red Devils, but the Saints have decided against appealing his suspension.

IN-DEPTH: Grading every Super League club’s start to the 2024 season