Super League duo to appeal suspensions as Leigh Leopards set for tribunal

Aaron Bower
John Asiata, Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards will contest the charge handed out to their captain, John Asiata, at a tribunal on Tuesday evening, Love Rugby League can confirm – while Hull will also appeal Jack Ashworth’s three-match suspension.

Asiata is set to spend several weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury suffered against St Helens two weeks ago. However, he was also sin-binned in that match for what was considered a dangerous tackle on Saints prop Sione Mata’utia.

But Leigh will argue the charge which followed for the tackle was unfair and unjust, and will appeal it at a tribunal tonight – despite the forward not receiving a suspension for it. Asiata is set to be sidelined for a prolonged period with injury, but the Leopards are adamant the charge was incorrect.

Hull will also appeal the three-match ban imposed upon prop Ashworth after he was suspended following an incident against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Ashworth was sin-binned following a tackle on former Hull prop Chris Satae, and was also banned for the Black and Whites’ next three games as a result. But Hull will argue the severity of that charge tonight at a tribunal and attempt to get it reduced at the very least.

Meanwhile, St Helens have accepted the two-match ban handed to Mark Percival. He was hit with a Grade D head contact charge following the incident that saw him sent off in the Saints’ defeat to Salford Red Devils, but the Saints have decided against appealing his suspension.

