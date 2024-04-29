Super League disciplinary first with no cards shown in Round 9

After the first weekend of the season without any cards being shown, the Match Review Panel have issued no charges at all to any Super League players following Round 9, with no bans to deal with accordingly.

In the eight rounds of league action which have gone before it this year, and the two rounds of the Challenge Cup which have involved Super League teams, at least one card has been shown.

And in the aftermath of each weekend to date, at least one ban has been handed out.

Round 5 previously held the record low for suspensions in Super League this year, with just Hull FC’s Franklin Pele charged then following his sin-binning in a 54-4 defeat at home against Leigh Leopards.

Only St Helens’ James Bell was banned following the weekend which saw Challenge Cup Sixth Round ties take place, with the forward punished by the Match Review Panel for ‘dangerous contact’ after their 20-6 win against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

But for the first time this season, there is a Monday without any bans being handed out to players in the top flight.

Accordingly, there will be no need for any tribunals on Tuesday evening, and no one new will be suspended for Round 10 this week.

The full list of Super League players currently serving suspensions

This time last week, after their win against Hull KR, Catalans Dragons saw two players suspended – Mike McMeeken and Micky McIlorum.

McMeeken has now served his one-game ban, missing the Dragons’ 30-2 defeat at Leigh on Friday night, but team-mate McIlorum – punished for two separate offences – still has a game to serve.

He is one of only two players in the top flight currently suspended, with the list below.