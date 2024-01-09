St Helens will tonight premiere their in-house 90-minute feature film, ‘Saints Down Under: History Makers‘, about their historic 2023 World Club Challenge triumph.

Last February, Paul Wellens’ side became the first English club to win a World Club Challenge Down Under in the Super League era, beating NRL kings Penrith Panthers in their own backyard.

Homegrown ace Lewis Dodd kicked the winning drop goal in golden point extra time after early tries from Jack Welsby and Konrad Hurrell had been cancelled out by four-pointers from Penrith’s Izack Tago & Brian To’o.

11 months on, an in-depth documentary made by the club will be shown for the first time tonight, with players, staff and club partners invited to a premiere at Cineworld in the town.

Supporters and the wider public will then be able to watch it via Saints TV from 8pm on Thursday evening (January 18) onwards.

St Helens to release 90-minute feature film on historic World Club Challenge triumph

The feature film not only documents the World Club Challenge itself, but Saints’ time Down Under in its entirety.

That includes their journey across the world and their preparation for one of the biggest moments in the club’s 150-year history, with a warm-up game against St George Illawarra Dragons bringing a first victory for Wellens’ men ahead of the showpiece against the Panthers.

In a teaser of the feature film released by the club, head coach Wellens – speaking before the World Club Challenge – says: “We’ve got a great opportunity that lies in front of us. It’s one that excites us, and one that’s excited us for a number of months now.

“We rise to opportunity, we get excited about opportunity. It’s not a weight around our necks, it’s something that excites us as a group.

“We’re delighted that we’ll have so many St Helens supporters in the crowd on Saturday night. We’ve played in warm weather conditions before, so we know how to handle them.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge, but it’s one that doesn’t daunt us, it excites us and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Saints TV is usually £5.99 per month, though new subscribers can get a seven-day free trial.

An annual subscription to the Red V’s subscription service costs £69.99, but again new subscribers get a free 30-day trial and can cancel at any time.

READ NEXT: Super League set to land new long-term free-to-air TV deal ahead of 2024 season – reports