St Helens star ruled out of second Tonga test as England coach Shaun Wane confirms replacement

St Helens ace Tommy Makinson will play no part in England’s second test against Tonga this weekend, missing out with a wrist injury picked up in the first game, with boss Shaun Wane confirming that Warrington Wolves ace Matty Ashton will replace him on the right wing.

Veteran Makinson made his 12th international appearance in familiar territory last Sunday, lining up against former boss Kristan Woolf’s Tonga at the Totally Wicked Stadium where he’s played his club rugby for so long.

It would appear that his part in the 22-18 victory came at a cost however, with Wane confirming his absence for Saturday’s clash in Huddersfield at today’s media event.

St Helens star Tommy Makinson ruled out of second Tonga test

England last night confirmed that Makinson’s fellow Saint Morgan Knowles would play no further part in the series having sustained a thumb injury, which required a specialist’s advice.

NRL ace Dom Young is also going to play no part in the series. He missed the first test having been hospitalised with an infection, and won’t be in any condition to feature in any of the remaining two games.

Though Makinson’s injury woes aren’t quiteat that level, he won’t be involved in at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Wane revealing: “Tommy Mak won’t play, and obviously Morgan Knowles won’t play, so that’ll be Faz (Liam Farrell) in and Matty Ashton.

“He (Makinson) has got a bang on his wrist, but he’ll be okay for the third test, I’m sure.”

England coach Shaun Wane ‘excited’ about replacement winger Matty Ashton

As noted above, the England chief confirmed Makinson’s replacement for Saturday in the shape of Warrington starlet Matty Ashton.

The Rochdale-born ace debuted on the international stage back in April as England swept aside France in a mid-season test at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and having come into this camp as fourth choice, he’ll now get another chance to impress.

Wane continued: “I’m excited. As soon as I found out about Tommy, I don’t want to wait till Friday. He’s training with us, he gets his reps in, and I’m excited to see him as I was with Tom (Johnstone) when we lost Dom.

“It doesn’t really disappoint me that much, I’m excited about seeing those next ones comes in.

“I just know Tom and Matty will do really well on Saturday, I’m that confident, I’ve seen it for years what they’ve done in our competition. I’m genuinely really excited.”

READ NEXT: Exclusive – Danny McGuire reveals the details behind the stunning rise of Hull KR and England ace Mikey Lewis