St Helens, Leeds, Salford stars headline Cumbria squad to host Wales in Kyle Amor’s testimonial clash

Several Super League players have been named in the Cumbria squad to take on Wales in Kyle Amor’s testimonial match.

Thailand-born speedster Tee Ritson, who has spent the 2023 season on loan with Super League champions St Helens is one of three Super League players in the Cumbrian side.

Meanwhile, Salford Red Devils prop Brad Singleton will represent his county Cumbria for the second time. He was in the Ireland camp alongside Amor at the 2017 World Cup, with the pair qualifying for the Wolfhounds through family heritage.

The third Super League player to be involved is James Donaldson, who plays for Leeds Rhinos. The Whitehaven-born forward is set to make his first appearance in a Cumbria jersey.

Widnes Vikings hooker Jordan Johnstone, who played in Super League this year whilst on loan at Castleford Tigers, will pull on the Cumbrian jersey against Wales.

Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill has not been included due to the Warriors playing in this weekend’s Super League Grand Final against Catalans Dragons.

The testimonial match on October 13 will mark Amor’s final ever game, having announced his immediate retirement earlier this season with Widnes due to injuries.

Barrow boss Paul Crarey and Whitehaven head coach Jonty Gorley will take charge of the side, supported by David Seeds (Kells, Cumbria), Scott McAvoy (Hensingham, Cumbria), Shaun Lunt (Cockermouth, Cumbria),Gary Murdock (Workington Town) and Des Byrne (Whitehaven).

Cumbria squad to face Wales in Kyle Amor’s testimonial

Kyle Amor (Hensingham, unattached)

Jordan Johnstone (Kells, Castleford Tigers)

Brad Singleton (Barrow Island, Salford Red Devils)

Brad Walker (Askham, Keighley Cougars)

Alistair Leak (Egremont Rangers, Batley Bulldogs)

Tee Ritson (Maryport, St Helens)

Gregg McNally (Kells, Oldham)

James Donaldson (Wath Brow Hornets, Leeds Rhinos)

Luke Broadbent (Walney Central, Barrow Raiders)

Andrew Bulman (Wath Brow Hornets, Barrow Raiders)

Charlie Emslie (Millom, Wath Brow Hornets)

Luke Cresswell (Barrow Island, Barrow Raiders)

Ryan Shaw (Barrow Island, Barrow Raiders)

Curtis Teare (Wath Brow Hornets, Whitehaven)

Jamie Doran (Kells, Whitehaven)

Perry Singleton (Barrow Island, Whitehaven)

Connor Holliday (Kells, Whitehaven)

Jake Carter (Barrow Island, Whitehaven)

Jordan Thompson (Hensingham, Workington Town)

Steve Scholey (Maryport, Workington Town)

Jordan Burns (Kells, Workington Town)

READ NEXT: John Kear names Wales squad for Cumbria clash in Kyle Amor’s testimonial; Welsh prop to play final game