St Helens forward Matty Lees has been charged by the Match Review Panel and looks set to be hit with a one-match ban, while club team-mate Konrad Hurrell avoiding any punishment, following Saturday’s fiery final test between England and Tonga.

A whopping 13 players all had incidents cited and reviewed by the panel earlier today following England’s 26-4 victory which saw Shaun Wane’s side clinch a 3-0 series whitewash. Tom Burgess and young Wigan Warriors ace Tyler Dupree were each noted twice, taking the incident tally up to 15.

There were three sin-binnings in the game itself. Saints’ Lees was sent for 10 minutes in the bin by referee Chris Kendall following a hair pull on Tonga’s Keon Koloamatangi, with the Pacific ace following him off for his reaction to that.

Prop Lees has been charged with ‘Grade A contrary behaviour for that incident’, which carries a recommended one-match suspension. Surprisingly, he is the only Super League star to have a charge placed on him, with Saints team-mate Hurrell – who was sin-binned in the second half for throwing multiple punches in a tackle – avoiding any further punishment.

The other three men to be banned following the fiery Headingley clash though did all come from the Tonga camp. All three play in the NRL, and the charges placed upon them all carry a recommended one-match suspension, just like Lees’.

St Helens ace Matty Lees one of four set to be banned after fiery final test between England and Tonga

Taken verbatim from the RFL’s website: “Four players have been charged, and six others have received cautions, following incidents in Saturday’s third Test between England and Tonga at Headingley.

“Tolutau Koula of Tonga has been charged with a Grade A high tackle.

“Latu Faiuna of Tonga has been charged with a Grade A dangerous throw.

“Matty Lees of England has been charged with Grade A contrary behaviour.

“Siliva Havili of Tonga has been charged with Grade A striking.

“Each of the four offences carries a recommended one-match suspension – which can be challenged at an Operational Rules Tribunal.

“Tom Burgess and Mike McMeeken of England, and Felise Kaufusi, Moeaki Fotuaika and Keaon Kolomatangi of Tonga, have received cautions for dangerous contact.

“Harry Newman of England has been cautioned for other contrary behaviour.

” *The RFL was asked to supervise disciplinary procedures for the series on behalf of International Rugby League. Both England and Tonga nominated one member of the Match Review Panel. Players have until 11am on Tuesday to submit challenges to charges.”