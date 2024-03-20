Could South Sydney Rabbitohs half-back Dean Hawkins be a Super League player in 2025?

That’s the latest rumour to emerge out of Australia, with Wide World of Sports reporting that Hawkins’ agent has confirmed he has interest from clubs on both sides of the world as he waits patiently for a regular chance in the Souths side.

Hawkins debuted for the Rabbitohs in 2021 but has been limited to only a handful of appearances since then, playing just six NRL games in that time.

But with Souths axing Lachlan Ilias this week for their huge derby against Sydney Roosters on Friday night, Hawkins has a chance to showcase his ability ahead of a possible move elsewhere in 2025.

And that could include Super League, according to his manager, Tyran Smith. “Dean is Souths through and through but there are other NRL clubs who have shown a real interest in him – as well as Super League teams,” Smith said.