South Sydney Rabbitohs half-back linked with move to Super League
Could South Sydney Rabbitohs half-back Dean Hawkins be a Super League player in 2025?
That’s the latest rumour to emerge out of Australia, with Wide World of Sports reporting that Hawkins’ agent has confirmed he has interest from clubs on both sides of the world as he waits patiently for a regular chance in the Souths side.
Hawkins debuted for the Rabbitohs in 2021 but has been limited to only a handful of appearances since then, playing just six NRL games in that time.
But with Souths axing Lachlan Ilias this week for their huge derby against Sydney Roosters on Friday night, Hawkins has a chance to showcase his ability ahead of a possible move elsewhere in 2025.
And that could include Super League, according to his manager, Tyran Smith. “Dean is Souths through and through but there are other NRL clubs who have shown a real interest in him – as well as Super League teams,” Smith said.
“He was the NSW Cup player of the year last year and captained the Rabbitohs team that won national championship.
“Clubs have been watching him for some time – they know he is only on a one year deal and they want him.
NOW READ: Luke Gale selects his best 1-17 including Castleford, Leeds, England stars
“We have already spoken to a couple of clubs but will wait and see how he goes the next few weeks before taking the next step.
“It’s been frustrating for him the last couple of years not getting many chances at NRL level so we have to do what is best for his career.”
A number of Super League clubs would almost certainly be on the market for a half-back in 2025, with a plethora of big names coming off-contract on this side of the world.
And any capture of Hawkins would be seen as a significant coup: not least because he is the man who has been tasked with overturning Souths‘ sluggish start to the season this weekend against their great rivals, as the pressure continues to build on Jason Demetriou.
NOW READ: St Helens chief Paul Wellens delivers verdict on Challenge Cup format with FA Cup comparisons made