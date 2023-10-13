Sky Sports pundit beams over Matt Peet as Wigan Warriors boss told he faces ‘outstanding’ Grand Final foe in Steve McNamara

Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott has paid tribute to Wigan’s Matt Peet and Catalans’ Steve McNamara ahead of the Super League Grand Final.

Peet has guided his hometown club Wigan to the Super League Grand Final in just his second season in charge, a year after their Challenge Cup triumph in Tottenham.

McNamara, meanwhile, is the longest-serving coach in Super League, having took charge of Catalans in 2017, guiding the Dragons to their first piece of major silverware in the Challenge Cup the following season.

The Dragons have never won a Super League title, only reaching their first Grand Final in 2021, falling short to St Helens 12-10 at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Wigan have won the Super League Grand Final five times, with their most recent coming in 2018, which included now Catalans star Sam Tomkins in Shaun Wane’s team in their 12-4 win over Warrington Wolves that day.

Barrie McDermott heaps praise on Matt Peet and Steve McNamara ahead of Old Trafford showdown

Speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, McDermott paid tribute to Saturday’s Grand Final coaches for guiding their clubs to the title decider.

The 51-year-old said: “Steve Mac has been outstanding and he was my pick for the Super League Coach of the Year.

“He’s done a superb job in integrating all of his squad into a well-organised, highly-motivated force.

“Catalans won the Challenge Cup in 2018 and now they could create history by becoming Super League champions.

“I’m a big admirer of Matty Peet as well because he speaks sense and with so much clarity – he’s a great communicator.

“He’s a great role model for young British coaches and is living proof that you don’t have to have had a stellar playing career to be successful as a coach in the professional game.

“He’s also done a fantastic job and could be the driving force behind this potential new dynasty at Wigan.”

