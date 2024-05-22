Seven of the 12 Super League clubs will be shown ‘exclusively’ by Sky Sports in Rounds 16-19, with the broadcaster confirming their first TV ‘picks’ of the season ahead of the launch of their new streaming platform.

As confirmed before the start of the campaign, every single Super League game will be shown live this season.

By the time Round 16 comes around, Sky are expected to have launched their new streaming platform in line with the start of the new football season as EFL coverage ramps up. Each club across the EFL has been promised at least 20 live games per season.

That platform will be available to Sky Sports TV subscribers as part of their existing package. For non-Sky customers, Super League have, of course, already launched Super League+, their own streaming platform.

Super League+ will show up to four games per weekend, with Sky picking two ‘exclusive’ games each round. That has been the case so far this season already.

Sky Sports make Super League TV selections for Rounds 16-19: Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors among clubs picked

Accordingly, Sky have this afternoon confirmed eight ‘exclusive’ or ‘feature’ games between Rounds 16 & 19, two per round.

A full rundown of the fixtures in those rounds is below, with a * placed next to the eight games picked as the headliners by Sky, and the clash bolded.

Note that on July 12, a double-header between rivals Wigan Warriors & St Helens at The Brick Community Stadium has been announced, with Sky now showing both the clash between the pair’s women and the one between the duo’s men later in the evening.

Round 16

Friday, July 5

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports Action* – 8pm

St Helens v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Mix – 8pm

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Arena – 8pm

Saturday, July 6

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos – Sky Sports Action – 3pm

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Action* – 5.30pm

Sunday, July 7

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC – Sky Sports Action – 3pm

Round 17

Thursday 11 July

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action*, 8pm

Friday, July 12

London Broncos v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Wigan Warriors Women v St Helens Women – Sky Sports Action* – 5.30pm

Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Sky Sports Action* – 8pm

Saturday, July 13

Hull FC v Hull KR – Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports Action, 5.30pm

Round 18

Friday, July 19

St Helens v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Action*, 8pm

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Leigh Leopards v London Broncos – Sky Sports Showcase, 8.05pm

Saturday, July 20

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Arena, 2pm

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR – Sky Sports Action*, 3pm

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Round 19

Thursday, July 25

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action*, 8pm

Friday, July 26

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves* – Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Hull KR v London Broncos – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Leigh Leopards v St Helens – Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Saturday, July 27

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC – Sky Sports Action, 6pm