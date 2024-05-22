Sky Sports make Super League TV selections for Rounds 16-19: Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors among clubs picked
Seven of the 12 Super League clubs will be shown ‘exclusively’ by Sky Sports in Rounds 16-19, with the broadcaster confirming their first TV ‘picks’ of the season ahead of the launch of their new streaming platform.
As confirmed before the start of the campaign, every single Super League game will be shown live this season.
By the time Round 16 comes around, Sky are expected to have launched their new streaming platform in line with the start of the new football season as EFL coverage ramps up. Each club across the EFL has been promised at least 20 live games per season.
That platform will be available to Sky Sports TV subscribers as part of their existing package. For non-Sky customers, Super League have, of course, already launched Super League+, their own streaming platform.
Super League+ will show up to four games per weekend, with Sky picking two ‘exclusive’ games each round. That has been the case so far this season already.
Accordingly, Sky have this afternoon confirmed eight ‘exclusive’ or ‘feature’ games between Rounds 16 & 19, two per round.
A full rundown of the fixtures in those rounds is below, with a * placed next to the eight games picked as the headliners by Sky, and the clash bolded.
Note that on July 12, a double-header between rivals Wigan Warriors & St Helens at The Brick Community Stadium has been announced, with Sky now showing both the clash between the pair’s women and the one between the duo’s men later in the evening.
Round 16
Friday, July 5
Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports Action* – 8pm
St Helens v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Mix – 8pm
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Arena – 8pm
Saturday, July 6
Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos – Sky Sports Action – 3pm
Hull KR v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Action* – 5.30pm
Sunday, July 7
Salford Red Devils v Hull FC – Sky Sports Action – 3pm
Round 17
Thursday 11 July
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action*, 8pm
Friday, July 12
London Broncos v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm
Wigan Warriors Women v St Helens Women – Sky Sports Action* – 5.30pm
Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Sky Sports Action* – 8pm
Saturday, July 13
Hull FC v Hull KR – Sky Sports Action, 3pm
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports Action, 3pm
Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports Action, 5.30pm
Round 18
Friday, July 19
St Helens v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Action*, 8pm
Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports Mix, 8pm
Leigh Leopards v London Broncos – Sky Sports Showcase, 8.05pm
Saturday, July 20
Hull FC v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Arena, 2pm
Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR – Sky Sports Action*, 3pm
Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Action, 3pm
Round 19
Thursday, July 25
Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action*, 8pm
Friday, July 26
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves* – Sky Sports Action, 8pm
Hull KR v London Broncos – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm
Leigh Leopards v St Helens – Sky Sports Mix, 8pm
Saturday, July 27
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Action, 3pm
Catalans Dragons v Hull FC – Sky Sports Action, 6pm