Shaun Wane reveals Victor Radley injury concern as England boss provides latest on St Helens star

England head coach Shaun Wane has provided an injury update ahead of this weekend’s final test against Tonga, with major concerns over the fitness of both Victor Radley and Tommy Makinson.

St Helens ace Morgan Knowles had already withdrawn from the squad with a thumb injury alongside NRL speedster Dom Young, who was hospitalised with an infection.

This afternoon, Wane has called up both Morgan Smithies and Josh Thewlis ahead of the third test this Saturday at Headingley, taking the squad total back up to a full complement of 24, though that may well not be the case in reality.

Shaun Wane details injury concerns for Victor Radley and Tommy Makinson ahead of third and final Tonga test

At the venue for that third test this morning, the England boss detailed problems with both Radley and Makinson. The latter of those missed last weekend’s game against Kristian Woolf’s side with a wrist injury, but was initially expected to recover in time to play on Saturday.

Wane said: “We had a few niggles in training from the first test, and I thought the second test would be brutal, so if we came unstuck with a few players, we were in trouble.

“They (Smithies and Thewlis) come in as a backup, but they’re both keen to get involved when I rang them.

“Victor (is a doubt). We’ll check on him tomorrow, but apart from that, everyone is just a bit sore, as I imagine they are in the Tonga camp. It’s his groin.

“I’m not sure (if Makinson is fit). I spoke to the physio this morning, and Tommy’s wrist is a bit off. He’s not in the camp at the minute, he’s at home, so I’ll have a check on him tomorrow – but he’s not looking good.”

