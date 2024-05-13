Shaun Wane has reaffirmed his commitment to England amidst speculation he is a contender to become the next coach of South Sydney Rabbitohs – insisting the national team coach is the ‘pinnacle’.

Wane has been heavily linked with the vacant role at the Bunnies following the sacking of Jason Demetriou. He has been named by numerous news outlets in Australia as a contender, and a coach the Souths hierarchy are believed to be keen admirers of.

Their preference is to re-appoint Wayne Bennett and bring him back to the club from the Dolphins, but Wane is high on their list of targets should a move for Bennett fail to materialise. However, speaking as part of a wider interview with Love Rugby League, Wane has insisted that his priority is the next World Cup in 2026.

The former Wigan head coach has stressed that he will be doing everything in his power to ensure that England overcome the heartache of the semi-final defeat to Samoa in 2022 and go at least one step further.

“This job is the pinnacle for me,” he said. “I’m very patriotic, a very proud Englishman. When I got the call saying I’d got it there was no prouder man in this country – and I still feel the same way.

“I wouldn’t be doing this job if I didn’t believe England can win the next World Cup. Hand on heart. We’ve got one more shot at it and I promise you this, the players will be prepared.

“They will be prepared to win the World Cup, absolutely no doubt about that.”

The full interview with Wane, which was published on Love Rugby League over the weekend, covers Wane’s life and times and how his upbringing shaped the coach and man he is today.

READ NEXT: How tough upbringing shaped Shaun Wane as a person – and a coach