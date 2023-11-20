Salford Red Devils provide ‘optimistic’ update on stadium: ‘There is a wholehearted belief that the Council will come through’

Salford Red Devils say they have ‘a wholehearted belief that the Council will come through’ in helping them to secure a new tenancy agreement, though remain cautious about the time-sensitive situation.

The Red Devils have played their home games at the Salford Stadium since 2012, moving there from The Willows, which had been their home for 110 years on.

As detailed in an initial statement at the start of this month however, due to issues surrounding their tenancy agreement, the future of the club altogether is under very serious threat.

Salford’s home is jointly-owned by Salford City Council and ‘Peel‘, a land and property firm. It is the latter who aren’t playing ball in allowing the tenancy agreement to be extended, with the council currently in the process of trying to acquire a majority share to ease the process.

At the back end of last week, Salford City Council Mayor Paul Dennett issued a statement of his own, detailing his desire to see the Red Devils remain in their home, and re-assuring supporters that he and the council are putting great effort into helping them achieve that.

Now, in response to that statement from the Mayor, the club have issued a further update of their own.

Salford Red Devils ‘optimistic’ about securing extended tenancy agreement with help of local council

In a press release sent this afternoon, the Red Devils admitted their outlook now is a more ‘optimistic’ one, though say they remain cautious in needing the deal to get over the line as soon as possible.

They wrote: “Following the statement made by Mayor Dennett last week, on Thursday, a number of meetings were held by the Council in respect to the future of the Salford Stadium.

“Since the meetings, we have received several updates that we believe are important to share. These include:

A meeting this week between the Council and the RFL to discuss the planned process for stadium acquisition, thus enabling a long-term lease and protecting our pursuit of a Grade A rating in IMG’s grading criteria.

A meeting between Sale Sharks, Salford Red Devils and Salford City Council to take place imminently to discuss the rental agreement.

Hopeful of a new food & beverage, and car park contract to be completed by the time of acquisition which should enable Salford Red Devils to generate revenue.

Further comments have been shared addressing access to various commercial streams, however the timelines for the Club receiving access to these are likely to remain unfavourable given the processes that must first be undertaken.

“We have received an indication of intent for the acquisition to be complete within the first quarter of 2024.

“Whilst we welcome the statement made by Mayor Dennett, as well as the above, we are conscious our position remains a time-sensitive one that is currently without a resolution.

“Without this materialising imminently, we are only able to assume that we will continue to not have access to the various commercial streams we have operated towards and budgeted for over the coming months.”

Salford provide update on stadium plight: ‘There is a wholehearted belief that the Council will come through’

It appears that Mayor Dennett’s statement last week has re-enforced the fact that the club and Salford City Council are seemingly very much on the same page.

The Red Devils’ statement continues: “Our club is more than just a team people watch every other week. Our Club is Salford’s Club; owned by its community, and consistently here for its community as a source of jobs, education, and health.

“Mayor Dennett has previously spoken to the importance of Salford Red Devils as a 150-year-old institution of Salford, and despite previous experiences, there is a wholehearted belief that the Council will come through.

“However, as the end of our current tenancy agreement is imminent, we remain aware that any further inaction could place this at risk.

“We are optimistic following recent discussions and hope that the meetings this week offer a path to a swift resolution of critical priority, rather than serve as another example of a failed-to-materialise assurance.”

