Salford Red Devils move quickly to tie down ‘one of Super League’s best players’ Marc Sneyd

Salford Red Devils have announced a two-year contract extension for Marc Sneyd, described as ‘one of Super League’s best players’ by a club chief.

Sneyd’s contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, but the half-back will now remain with the Red Devils until at least the end of the 2026 season.

The 33-year-old recently became the club’s all-time top points scorer in the Super League era, surpassing Steve Blakeley to do so.

He’s also now within touching distance of 2,500 career points overall, and will soon reach another landmark of 350 career appearances.

Salford Red Devils move quickly to tie down Marc Sneyd

Having come through the academy at Salford, Sneyd debuted for the Greater Manchester outfit in June 2010.

After eight years away, with one spent at Castleford Tigers and the other seven with Hull FC, the two-time England international returned to the Salford Community Stadium ahead of 2022 and hasn’t looked back since.

Having made an impressive start to this season, the playmaker currently tops the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel leaderboard, and is the top points scorer across the whole of Super League.

Speaking in Salford’s press release, the Oldham-born ace said: “I am delighted to extend my stay at Salford.

“My family are really settled, and I am enjoying playing rugby alongside these group of lads – so long may that continue!”

Crowned the Super League Player of the Month in March, Sneyd earlier this year scooped five man of the match medals on the bounce from Sky Sports, so it’s no surprise that head coach Paul Rowley is delighted to have tied him down.

Rowley added: “I am very happy that Marc will continue his journey with Salford. We have a very trusting relationship, and he has performed consistently to a high standard since joining us.

“I believe he is the sort of character and technician that doesn’t come along too often, so when you have that person in your club, you don’t let them go. The whole group will be pleased to hear this positive news.” Red Devils chief labels Sneyd ‘one of Super League’s best players’ Salford’s off-contract tally still stands in double figures at 10 following Sneyd’s re-signing, though he was always going to be their number one priority. Ian Blease – the club’s Director of Rugby and Operations – believes that in Sneyd, they have one of the finest talents in the British game. He affirmed: “I am thrilled to secure Marc at this club for another two years. He is one of the competition (Super League)’s best players and securing his long-term signature was something we saw as vitally important.