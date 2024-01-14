Salford Red Devils confirm passing of former captain Malcolm Alker, aged 45

Ex-Salford Red Devils captain Malcolm Alker has passed away at the age of 45, his former club have confirmed.

The Wigan-born hooker spent his entire playing career with Salford, scoring 75 tries in 360 appearances for the then City Reds between 1996 and 2010.

Alker was first named Salford captain in 2000 when he was just 21 before becoming the club’s full-time captain as well as winning international honours with England in 2005.

The Salford club announced his passing with a statement on Sunday afternoon, which read: “It is with huge sadness that Salford Red Devils confirm the passing of former Salford captain, Malcolm Alker.

“All our thoughts are with Malcolm’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Tributes made to former Salford Red Devils captain Malcolm Alker

Tributes to Alker have been made on social media following the statement from the Red Devils.

Stuart Littler, a long-time team-mate of Alker at Salford, posted on X: “My captain. One of the toughest competitors I had the pleasure of playing with. A warrior, leader and absolute machine. Rest in peace pal. All my thoughts are with the family.”

Former Super League referee Ian Smith posted: “Very sad news. RIP Malcolm. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Former Wakefield Trinity, St Helens, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers prop Keith Mason posted: “Rest in paradise champ, this is heartbreaking.”

Newcastle Thunder head coach Chris Thorman tweeted: “RIP Mal x”

Former Leeds Rhinos forward Richard Moore posted: “Terrible news, my thoughts are wit his friends and family.”

Former Sky Sports rugby league reporter Angela Powers posted on X: “So sad to hear that Malcolm Alker has died. He was a real character, tough as they come, and always, always, for me, a lovely man to interview. Life wasn’t always easy for Malc, but he had a big heart to match his personality.”