Salford Red Devils bring in seventh new signing as Championship departee returns to familiar territory

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signing of Chris Hankinson on a two-year deal following his departure from Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers, with the veteran centre returning to familiar territory.

Hankinson began his rugby league journey with the Red Devils as a youngster, though departed for Leigh – then Centurions – without ever making a senior appearance, debuting for the now-Leopards in 2014.

Since, amidst other stints in the Championship and League 1, he has featured 44 times in Super League with those appearances made between hometown club Wigan Warriors and Toulouse Olympique.

The 30-year-old’s exit from Featherstone was confirmed earlier this week, with the Rovers stating he had “left by mutual agreement to pursue other opportunities.”

He had spent a single season at Post Office Road, scoring eight tries in 18 appearances as Fev romped the second tier before falling at the first hurdle in the play-offs, losing out on home soil to London Broncos.

In addition to the clubs already mentioned, Wigan-born Hankinson has too featured for Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions.

Penning a contract until the end of the 2025 season, the back now becomes Salford’s seventh new addition of the off-season, adding to Nene Macdonald, Ethan Ryan, Cade Cust, Joe Shorrocks, Matty Foster & Kai Morgan.

Speaking to the Red Devils’ club website, their latest addition said: “I am really happy to be joining Salford. It is a club that I hold close to me, as it’s where it all started.

“I can’t wait to get going and run out with the lads in front of the fans!”

Salford boss Paul Rowley meanwhile had high praise for Hankinson, the same man who handed the centre his first chance in the senior game at Leigh nine years ago.

Rowley added: “The group and I are delighted to welcome Chris to Salford. He is a very accomplished player who, in my opinion, epitomises dedication and perseverance to being the best he can be.

“Chris is the type of player we want in our environment; versatile, a great character and the ultimate professional.”

