South Sydney Rabbitohs are reportedly set to draft in former Leeds Rhinos coach David Furner to help revive their fortunes after a dismal start to the new NRL season.

The Rabbitohs are bottom of the NRL table and have chronically underperformed so far in 2024. Reports emerged last week that head coach Jason Demetriou would be sacked irrespective of the weekend result against Cronulla Sharks, a game which the Bunnies ultimately lost.

However, it now appears that Demetriou will remain in post for the coming weeks at least, and he is set to get some help in the shape of Furner, who was working as Wests Tigers assistant coach as recently as last year.

He now, according to reports in Australia, is set for a similar role at Souths.

Furner will reportedly be tasked with turning around the fortunes of a Souths defence that are conceding over 30 points a game as things stand, and look some way off a side capable of making the play-offs in 2024.

He has had a number of assistant coaching roles in the NRL throughout his career, including at Souths in recent years. He also had a short-term stint in Super League as the head coach of the Rhinos.

However, he was sacked just nine months into a three-year deal in 2018, being replaced by Richard Agar.

