RL Commercial lock in further broadcast deal with every Catalans Dragons game to be shown live in Europe

Every one of Catalans Dragons’ Super League games in 2024 will be broadcast live in both France and Spain, after IMG negotiated deals with both L’Equipe and TV3.

Both broadcasters showed a handful of the Dragons’ games in 2023, but will now have the rights to every one, with the first coming in Round 1 when Steve McNamara’s side host Warrington Wolves.

Like the BBC here in Britain, L’Equipe offer free-to-air viewing throughout France, and are part of a larger media group which includes the more known newspaper with the same name.

L’Equipe will show most of the Catalans games on ‘L’Equipe Live’, which is a streaming platform. Some thought, like games against Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors, will be shown on the mainstream TV channels.

TV3 meanwhile broadcast over in Spain, where Catalans have many supporters thanks to being just over the border.

In a press release, RL Commercial say “much more rugby league will be available in France and Spain” via the SuperLeague+ streaming platform.

Catalans’ Head of Commercial Christophe Levy said: “The coverage of the Catalans Dragons in 2024 will be unique in our history.

“All our games will be broadcast on SuperLeague+ all around the world but also in in France on L’Equipe Live and in Spain on TV3, as well as coverage on England from Sky Sports and BBC.

“This is a superb opportunity to help the club and the sport to expand and to allow our fans and sponsors to be more engaged than ever in our competition.

“We would like to thank IMG and Rugby League Commercial for their help in the negotiations. This new deal will offer us an extraordinary visibility.”

In this afternoon’s press release, RL Commercial noted that further announcements regarding overseas coverage of the new Super League season will be made before it all kicks off next Thursday Night (February 14) with the Hull derby between FC & KR.

