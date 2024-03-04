The Rugby Football League have confirmed they will investigate the scenes which marred the conclusion of St Helens’ victory over Leigh Leopards on Friday evening.

Footage emerged online of a staff member from Leigh becoming embroiled in an incident with what appeared to be a St Helens supporter. Several members of the Leopards’ squad were forced to intervene as matters seemingly became more heated with club captain John Asiata – who had left the field injured earlier in the evening – among them.

An object appeared to be thrown at the supporter too as the drama escalated, which unfolded as supporters were still leaving the stadium in the aftermath of the Saints’ win.

And Love Rugby League has had confirmation from the RFL that an investigation will be taking place over the coming days, after the incident in question was included in the report from the game’s match commissioner.

It means the prospect of disciplinary action for the Leigh staff member cannot be ruled out, with a verdict set to be reached in the days ahead.

Leigh are still looking for their first victory of the new Super League season, having suffered defeats to Huddersfield and now the Saints. They host Leeds Rhinos this coming Friday night in their third match of the new campaign.

However, they will be without the likes of Asiata and Tom Briscoe, after both left the field during that Saints loss with serious calf injuries.