Penrith Panthers star Tyrone Peachey reveals which Super League club he came close to joining
Penrith Panthers utility Tyrone Peachey has revealed he was a day away from agreeing a deal to join Super League outfit Catalans Dragons before putting pen to paper on a new deal Down Under last year.
Having been off-contract, Peachey told Wigan Today that he had been in discussion with Dragons head coach Steve McNamara about an offer to head to Perpignan from 2024.
And but for the work of Panthers boss Ivan Cleary, he would have made that move, but instead opted to remain with the three-peat NRL champions on a one-year deal for the duration of the upcoming campaign.
The 32-year-old said: “I had good conversations with Steve McNamara to join Catalans for two-years and I was almost going to sign the deal.
“I told Ivan the situation and he said, ‘give me a day and I’ll get back to you’, and then offered me a new deal.
“I had to stay, Penrith Panthers is too good of a team to turn away.”
Re-joining ahead of the season just gone, this is Peachey’s second stint with the Panthers having previously played for them between 2014 and 2018, amassing more than 100 appearances amongst Australia’s elite.
With first-grade appearances for Cronulla Sharks, Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers also to his name, the NRL is all that he’s ever known.
But ahead of tomorrow night’s showdown with Wigan Warriors in the World Club Challenge, the veteran remains keen to experience life in Super League.
Having only signed a one-year extension Down Under with the Panthers, he added: “I’ve got one more year at Penrith, but I have always wanted to come over and play in Super League.
“It seems like a really enjoyable type of footy where they play off the cuff, so I will play out the year and see what happens.”
