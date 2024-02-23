Penrith Panthers star Tyrone Peachey reveals which Super League club he came close to joining

Penrith Panthers utility Tyrone Peachey has revealed he was a day away from agreeing a deal to join Super League outfit Catalans Dragons before putting pen to paper on a new deal Down Under last year.

Having been off-contract, Peachey told Wigan Today that he had been in discussion with Dragons head coach Steve McNamara about an offer to head to Perpignan from 2024.

And but for the work of Panthers boss Ivan Cleary, he would have made that move, but instead opted to remain with the three-peat NRL champions on a one-year deal for the duration of the upcoming campaign.

The 32-year-old said: “I had good conversations with Steve McNamara to join Catalans for two-years and I was almost going to sign the deal.