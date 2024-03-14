Paul Rowley concedes Salford Red Devils ‘the masters of their own downfall’ following Wigan Warriors defeat

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley refused to put the blame on any of his players after their defeat to Wigan Warriors, but labelled them ‘the masters of their own downfall’.

The Red Devils had looked like they were going to become the first team since last July to come out on top against the Warriors, leading 12-10 with under four minutes remaining.

But with Wigan down to 12 following the sin-binning of Harry Smith, when Marc Sneyd’s short drop-out ended up in the hands of Jake Wardle, who went the 15 or so metres he needed to unchallenged to score, that was the end of any Salford hopes.

Bevan French ran in a try in the last action of the game, and with Adam Keighran’s conversion after the hooter, that took the scoreline out to 22-12, very much more handsome in the Warriors’ favour than the 80 minutes overall had warranted.

If Salford – who were down to the bare bones of an already thin squad – had hung on, they’d have gone top of the Super League table, at least for the time being.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Rowley said: “It was a good game, one that kept everybody on the edge of their seats for the full 80. Obviously we didn’t like the ending of it, and I thought we were the masters of our own downfall in that respect.

“I’m throwing no disappointment at them, I’ve got no disappointment in any of my players at all.

“My words (to Sneyd) were, ‘it happens, no dramas’ and I shook his hand because he’s been great. He won’t get any kicks from me.

“He’s been fantastic and continues to be fantastic, he continues to play great rugby. There was a misjudgement at the wrong time, but I thought when (Harry) Smith went off, we went off-piste a little bit and lost our way with the ball in hand.

“We probably shouldn’t have been in that position where we’re having to take a drop out.

“There’s 79 other minutes there where he was brilliant, so there’s no dramas from me with Sneydy, he’ll go again and that was his thought process straight away.

“He’s looking forward to the next game and wants to play again, that’s Sneydy for you, he loves his rugby.”

