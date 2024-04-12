Off-contract ace Joe Bullock explains decision to pen new Warrington Wolves deal

Warrington Wolves ace Joe Bullock, who had been off-contract, has penned a two-year contract extension with the club running until the end of the 2026 season.

The 31-year-old joined Warrington from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2022 season, and has since made 43 appearances, scoring two tries in the process including one in last week’s win away against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

Bullock had spent time on dual-registration at Widnes Vikings and on loan at fellow Super League club Hull FC earlier this year, but was recalled from his stint with the latter by Wire boss Sam Burgess and brought back into the fold.

The Blackpool-born prop – who appeared for Wigan in the 2020 Grand Final against St Helens – is approaching the milestone of 250 career appearances, now just eight games off hitting that tally.

Leigh – then Centurions – and Barrow Raiders are the only other two clubs he’s permanently been attached to in his career, with loan appearances also to his name for the now-defunct South Wales Scorpions.

Explaining his decision to pen a new deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Bullock told Warrington’s club website: “I’m very happy to have committed my future here.

“I’ve had some good chats with Sam [Burgess] and I’m excited about where the future of the club is going.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here ever since I arrived. I love the club, the squad we’ve got here and the structures around us.

“Sam’s influence around the club is amazing and the rapport he has with the lads is positive.

“I feel he’s really going to help me progress and develop. It’s an exciting opportunity for me.”

Just under four years separate Bullock and boss Burgess in terms of age, and while he hasn’t always been one of the first names on the teamsheet so far this year, the Wire head coach is delighted that the club have tied the towering prop down.

Burgess added: “I’m happy Bull has agreed a contract extension with the club. He’s a valued part of our pack, a popular figure amongst the playing group and he will be an important player for us in the years ahead.”

