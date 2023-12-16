NRL superstar Jarome Luai all but confirms exit from Penrith Panthers via social media

NRL superstar Jarome Luai has responded to claims of a deal being done for him to join Wests Tigers via social media, all but confirming his exit from Penrith Panthers though confirming no contract has been signed just yet.

The half-back has been an integral part of the Panthers‘ success over the last few seasons, playing 22 games this term as they were crowned NRL kings for the third year in a row, beating Brisbane Broncos in the Grand Final.

Sydney native Luai this year surpassed a century of appearances amongst Australia’s elite having debuted back in 2018 against Newcastle Knights, also featuring in the State of Origin series for New South Wales, sent off for fighting in game two of three.

Internationally, the 26-year-old stars for Samoa, and has also featured for New Zealand’s Māori All Stars. His Samoa bow came at the 2017 World Cup, the only member of their squad that year not to have made an NRL appearance.

He now has 11 caps to his name for Samoa, shining at last year’s World Cup, including their shock semi-final win over England at The Emirates in golden point extra time.

NRL superstar Jarome Luai all but confirms Penrith Panthers exit via social media

Having come through the Panthers ranks, Luai looks all but set now to link up with Wests, who finished bottom of the pile in the NRL this year.

Speculation surrounding Luai’s future has raged on Down Under for the last few weeks, with national news outlet NRL on Nine earlier today reporting that he had penned a five-year deal worth more than $6 million AUD, somewhere in the region of £3.16 million.

Sharing that post from the news outlet to his own Instagram story – @jaromeluai_ – the playmaker wrote: “No pen to paper here. I’ll let yous know when a deal is done. Big love ❤️”

READ NEXT: NRL and UFC confirm ‘groundbreaking’ new partnership ahead of double-header Las Vegas 2024 season opener