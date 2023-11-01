Nine Super League stars playing in Pacific Championships finals this weekend, including seven for Papua New Guinea

Nine Super League players will represent their homeland in this weekend’s Pacific Championships finals, with seven of them playing for Papua New Guinea.

The Kumuls take on Fiji in the Pacific Bowl final on Sunday at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

New Warrington Wolves signing Rodrick Tai will return for Papua New Guinea this week, with his wing partner being new Salford Red Devils recruit Nene Macdonald.

Leigh Leopards duo Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape have been named in Justin Holbrook’s starting side alongside Leeds Rhinos goal-kicker Rhyse Martin.

Castleford Tigers duo Liam Horne and Nixon Putt will start on the bench for the Kumuls.

As for Fiji, they will have one Super League representative in their ranks in the shape of Salford Red Devils powerhouse King Vuniyayawa.

Meanwhile, new Hull FC signing Fa’amanu Brown will win his third cap for New Zealand when they take on Australia in the Pacific Cup final in Hamilton after being named on the bench in Michael Maguire’s initial side.

Pacific Championships: Team lists, KO times & TV details

Pacific Cup final, Saturday: Australia v New Zealand – 4am (UK), Sky Sports Arena & Watch NRL

Australia: Tedesco; Edwards, Tabuai-Fidow, Staggs, Holmes; Munster, Cherry-Evans; Haas, Hunt, Fa’asuamaleaui, Murray, Martin, Yeo. Subs: Grant, Collins, Carrigan, Cotter.

New Zealand: Nicoll-Klokstad; Mulitalo, Timoko, Manu, Isaako; Brown, Hughes; Fisher-Harris, Foran, Leota, Papali’i, Nikora, Tapine. Subs: Brown, Asofa-Solomona, Neame, Thompson.

Pacific Bowl final, Sunday: Fiji v Papua New Guinea – 5am (UK), Sky Sports Arena & Watch NRL

Fiji: Bula; Sivo, Turuva, Blake, Ravalawa; Donoghoe, Wakeham; Kamikamica, Tagituimua, Vuniyayawa, Saukuru, Milne, Navale. Subs: Kautoga, Whippy, Waqanisaravi, Seci.

Papua New Guinea: Johnston; Derby, Z Laybutt, Tai, Macdonald; K Laybutt, Lam; Kapinias, Ipape, Richard, Martin, Russell, De Belin. Subs: Rimbu, Horne, Rop, Putt.

