Huddersfield Giants half-back Olly Russell is our first guest to take on ‘My Set of Six’ as we rejuvenate the feature ahead of the upcoming 2024 season.

The 25-year-old – a product of Wigan Warriors’ academy – has been with Huddersfield since 2018, making 83 appearances for the Giants to date.

Russell also has appearances on his CV as a loanee for the Championship trio of Batley Bulldogs, Workington Town and Halifax Panthers.

Internationally, the Oldham-born ace has featured once for England Knights, debuting against France B in October 2022.

We caught up with the Giants ace at their media day earlier this week. Here is his Set of Six…

My Set of Six with Huddersfield Giants ace Olly Russell featuring Kevin Sinfield & Penrith Panthers

Favourite away ground?

Headingley. The atmosphere, big stadium, loud fans – I love it there.

Favourite memory?

I’d probably say the semi-final of the Challenge Cup last year against Hull KR.

Worst memory?

I’d like to say the Challenge Cup final (2022), but it wasn’t, it was such a good day and such a good week.

I’d probably say we got pumped at Leeds last year 54-0 I think it was. 54-0 at Leeds away was a pretty dark day to be fair, I think it was my first game back from injury as well – welcome back to rugby league!

Favourite player?

Kevin Sinfield. An Oldham lad, the same as me. He was pretty similar to me, not the most athletic person but he knew how to control a game and just his kicking game.

Best match you’ve seen?

Probably the (Penrith) Panthers’ Grand Final win last year, Nathan Cleary just turned it on.

Your wish for the future in rugby league?

To win a Grand Final. Obviously I’d love to play for England, but the first thing that came into my head then was that I want to win a Grand Final.

READ NEXT: My Set of Six with Leeds Rhinos legend Barrie McDermott featuring Ellery Hanley, Odsal and his wish for the future of rugby league