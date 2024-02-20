Liam Watts receives four-game ban as RFL tribunal results arrive

Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts will miss the next four Super League matches after failing in a bid to have his Grade E head contact charge downgraded at a tribunal on Tuesday night.

Watts pleaded guilty to making contact with Wigan prop Tyler Dupree’s head during Saturday’s game against Wigan Warriors, and the tribunal present decided that the original grading of E should stand. It means he will be banned for the next month, a significant blow for Castleford coach Craig Lingard.

However, his Tigers’ teammate Charbel Tasipale saw his head contact charge downgraded from C to B and is free to play this weekend. The players were fined £750 and £250 respectively.

More to follow..