Leigh Leopards star forward pens new long-term deal, vows they ‘must make silverware the aim’ every year

Leigh Leopards powerhouse Robbie Mulhern has signed a contract extension running until the end of 2026, and is now targeting more silverware with the club.

29-year-old Mulhern earned his second England cap, five years on from his first, last weekend as Shaun Wane’s side swept Tonga aside to seal a 3-0 series whitewash.

His inclusion in Wane’s squad came off the back of a mightily impressive debut year with the Leopardas as they returned to Super League and took the top flight by storm.

Scooping four accolades at Leigh’s end of season awards evening having lifted the Challenge Cup in August, the prop now pens a three-year deal, and wants Adrian Lam’s side to chase silverware every year.

Leigh Leopards star forward Robbie Mulhern pens new long-term deal

Making a success of it with the Leopards so far having been let go by Warrington Wolves, Mulhern told the club website: “I have really enjoyed my time at Leigh since my first day.

“There is a good camaraderie between the players and staff, and I was delighted when we won the cup. We set our goals at the start of the season and thought that with the quality we had in the team we should achieve a top six finish.

“Obviously, we hit that target, but to win the cup was unbelievable and something I’ll never forget. Over the next three years, we must kick on. Realistically, we may not win a trophy every year, but we must make that our aim, and look to make small improvements every game, every year.

“It was a great experience to play alongside Tom Amone and Edwin Ipape in the front row. They are unbelievable players and I also have a good connection and understanding with John Asiata.

“We’ve brought in good players like Owen Trout and Dan Norman and that will bring more competition for places which is a good thing.”

Leopards chief Chris Chester: Robbie’s new deal ‘a real boost to our club and squad’

Leeds-born Mulhern also has five Ireland caps to his name on the international stage having represented the Wolfhounds at last year’s World Cup through his heritage. With loan spells at both Hunslet and Newcastle Thunder, Leigh is the forward’s fourth permanent home.

Starting out with hometown club Leeds Rhinos, he moved on to Hull KR and then Warrington before heading down the East Lancs to the Leopards’ Den ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Leigh’s Head of Rugby Chris Chester is a man who knows Mulhern well, and is relishing him sticking around for a while longer.

The ex-Wakefield Trinity boss added: “I’ve known Robbie since he was 19 or 20 years old, and brought him to Hull KR when he found his opportunities at Leeds limited.

“I’m delighted with the progress he has made over the last few years where he has turned from a good club player into a good international player.

“To sign Robbie for three years is a real boost to our club and squad. Robbie played a massive part in our success in 2023 and will prove a big influence in ’24 and beyond.”

READ NEXT: Exclusive – Leigh Leopards ace Robbie Mulhern makes ‘pretty cool’ history in England’s test series win over Tonga