Leigh Leopards recruitment update following loan signing of Brad Dwyer

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has refused to rule out the possibility of more signings to strengthen their squad after the addition of Brad Dwyer earlier this week.

Dwyer has joined on an initial two-week loan from Super League rivals Warrington Wolves to help plug the gap vacated by the injury to Edwin Ipape. The Leopards hooker is set to be missing for up to two months, meaning the prospect of an extended stay at the Leigh Sports Village for Dwyer is entirely possible.

And Lam has admitted they could enter the market once again in the coming weeks if their squad situation requires it, saying they have the capability to add more new recruits if required.

Asked about any possible further recruitment, Lam said: “I think the window is open for us to look elsewhere and strengthen the squad at some point, and we’re always looking. I think it would be not good enough for us if we didn’t keep our eyes out all the time.”

Leigh are still believed to be working on a deal to sign David Armstrong from Newcastle Knights – though that has gone onto the back-burner for now, with the Leopards unable to bring him in while they are full on their overseas quota.

The Leopards made a concerted effort to improve their squad depth over the winter, enabling them to enter a squad in the reserves competition for the first time since it was re-formed several years ago. And Lam admitted that the first game of that competition this weekend will be a big moment for the club’s long-term development, insisting plenty of players will get an opportunity to play regular minutes.

He said: “We do have a reserve grade game this weekend. It’s the first time we’ve had a reserve side for a very long time and it’s one that we needed as a club and as a squad so a lot of my players who aren’t in my 17 this weekend will be in that game on Sunday so that gives us that next level for us as a club, trying to grow the club from within and make sure that our players who aren’t playing get some game time.

“I’m looking forward to that as well because some of those are very close to being picked in the 17, so this will give them the opportunity to shine and put their best foot forward.”

