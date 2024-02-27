Leigh Leopards players win appeals as Leeds Rhinos fail in Sam Lisone appeal

Leigh Leopards have won three appeals on the same night at a disciplinary tribunal – but Leeds Rhinos have failed in their bid to have Sam Lisone’s three-match ban reduced.

The Leopards went to tribunal to contest suspensions and bans handed to Jack Hughes, Tom Amone and Ricky Leutele. Amone will now serve a one-match ban instead of two after Leigh successfully downgraded the charge, while Leutele’s one-match ban for a head contact has successfully been challenged, meaning he is free to face St Helens on Friday.

Jack Hughes was charged with dangerous contact and fined £250 but Leigh successfully appealed that, meaning his punishment of a £250 fine no longer applies.

Leeds, however, did not have the same luck with Lisone. He was unsuccessful in his challenge against a Grade D head contact following their defeat to Hull KR – and he must serve a three-match originally imposed on him.

More to follow..