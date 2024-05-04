Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has confirmed that the club have tabled a contract offer to head coach Adrian Lam, with the ball now in his court amid speculation of a potential move to Hull FC.

53-year-old Lam is one of a number of Super League coaches whose current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Papua New Guinean has been in charge at the Leigh Sports Village since the start of 2022, taking over following the club’s relegation to the Championship and leading them back to Super League at the first time of asking while lifting the 1895 Cup along the way.

Now one of the clubs in Super League with the highest ambitions, the Leopards are targeting a second consecutive top six finish, and Lam has already had to play down reports linking him with a job Down Under in the NRL at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

This week, fresh reports have emerged linking him to the coaching vacancy at Hull FC, with the Black & Whites yet to appoint Tony Smith’s successor.

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont confirms offer made to Adrian Lam amid Hull FC speculation

Love Rugby League were told earlier in the week that Leigh were confident they’d be able to keep hold of the boss, whose son Lachlan is one of their star players.

But the fire was fuelled even further yesterday as FC announced the capture of Leopards captain John Asiata on a three-year deal from 2025.

And amid those ever-growing links, Leigh owner Beaumont has confirmed they have made an offer to Lam with a long-term deal on the table.

Speaking in the club’s hospitality suite ahead of Saturday evening’s Round 10 clash with Castleford Tigers, Beaumont told supporters: “Trust the process, trust in me, trust in Lammy, Chezzy (Chris Chester) & Jukesy (Neil Jukes).

“Lammy has had a deal put to him, it’s a three-year deal and we’d like to keep him. If somebody’s throwing crazy offers around and someone wants to take that with the uncertainty that brings, then that’s their decision.

“What I can guarantee you is that we’ll be a club spending a full salary cap, as we are, with the full three marquee quotas that you’re allowed and with a top-level coach.

“That’s my commitment, and that’s really all I think anyone needs to know.”