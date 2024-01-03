Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont addresses transfer speculation over NRL star as saga nears end

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont says they won’t be signing Brisbane Broncos full-back Tristan Sailor, with the transfer saga appearing to be over.

Reports have circled both Down Under and over here for the last month or so around the future of Sailor, with most tipping him to be a Leopard by the time the 2024 season comes around.

Love Rugby League had been told that talks remained ongoing at the back end of November, but Beaumont has now quashed the rumours of the 25-year-old’s potential arrival with a post on social media.

Sailor is an NRL player and not available to sign just like some of ours who the NRL want are SL players and aren’t available to sign. Contracts need to have substance and be respected both ways. Wishing Tristan a big year in the NRL and all our players a big one in SL 🐆 https://t.co/osifeQQ3n3 — Derek John Beaumont (@derek_beaumont) January 2, 2024

As above, quote tweeting a post on X from a Leigh fan asking him to ‘announce a Sailor’, the Leopards chief wrote: “Sailor is an NRL player and not available to sign, just like some of ours who the NRL want are Super League players and aren’t available to sign.

“Contracts need to have substance and be respected both ways. Wishing Tristan a big year in the NRL and all our players a big one in Super League 🐆”

Leigh Leopards ins and outs ahead of 2024 including NRL star

Adrian Lam’s side have already added one star from the Australian elite this off-season in the shape of half-back Matt Moylan from the Cronulla Sharks.

Strengthening ahead of their second season back at the top table of British rugby league, the Leopards – who lifted the Challenge Cup in 2023 – have added eight to their squad in total as things stand.

Six of those have come from fellow Super League clubs, including St Helens academy product Dan Norman. The Ireland international has appeared as a loanee for the Leythers in both of the previous two seasons, and has now re-joined on a permanent basis.

A full rundown of all eight signings can be found below, along with those who have departed the Leigh Sports Village this off-season.

Ins: Dan Norman (St Helens), Owen Trout (Huddersfield Giants), Louis Brogan (Swinton), Lewis Baxter (St Helens), Jack Darbyshire (Warrington Wolves), Kavan Rothwell (Wigan Warriors), Ben McNamara (Hull FC), Matt Moylan (Cronulla Sharks)

Outs: Oliver Gildart (Hull KR), Joe Wardle (Oldham), Ben Reynolds (Featherstone Rovers), Ava Seumanufagai (Campbelltown City Kangaroos), Joe Mellor (Salford Red Devils)

