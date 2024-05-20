Leeds Rhinos confirm youngster to miss remainder of 2024 season with explanation provided

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that youngster Morgan Gannon will miss the remainder of the 2024 season as he continues to recover from concussion issues.

The 20-year-old – who debuted back in September 2021 against Hull KR – has not featured competitively for Rohan Smith’s side so far this year, sat on 49 appearances for the club.

He picked up the latest in a series of head knocks during a pre-season clash against the same opponents, and has remained sidelined ever since, one of a number of Rhinos players currently unavailable for selection with similar issues.

James Bentley is another, though boss Smith confirmed earlier this month that he would be returning before the end of the campaign.

The same can’t be said for Gannon though, who will now sit out the remainder of the current season, expected to return next term following his 21st birthday in December.

In the club’s press release confirming the decision, Gannon himself said: “After speaking with the concussion specialists, medical staff and coaching staff at Leeds it has been decided that I will not participate in the 2024 season.

“I am in the perfect health and not suffering any of the side effects of concussion, it is purely a decision to allow my brain time to heal, rest and recover from the concussions I’ve suffered in close succession.

“It was a decision made a couple months back and I have since had time to process and come to terms with it.

“Although it is very disappointing, I have no doubt that is the best decision for my long-term future in the game and life beyond rugby. I can’t thank the club enough for looking after my physical and mental well-being during this process.

“This time on the sidelines will be used as a great opportunity for me to develop and improve to make sure I am in the best position possible for when I make my return.”

Meanwhile, Rhinos head coach Smith added: “We will ensure that Morgan gets the best possible support as he looks to return to action next season.

“He is still very much part of our squad and trains with the boys with everything that can be done without contact. There is precedence for this in other codes and the experts tell us that the one thing we do know is that time and rest are crucial to the brains recovery.

“As well as being around the group, Morgan is also using the time to develop himself personally as he gains qualifications and our strength and conditioning staff have developed a specific programme that we believe will make sure that when Morgan is ready to return, he will be physically ready for the demands of playing Super League.

“I am sure that Morgan has a long career ahead of him and hopefully this short period off the field will enable him to fulfil his potential in the sport.”