Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley and St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell are among four Super League players who have been suspended by the match review panel: but Leigh captain John Asiata has avoided a suspension despite being charged.

Bentley has picked up a one-match suspension following an incident during Leeds‘ win over Catalans on Saturday, when he struck out at Dragons forward Tariq Sims. Sims has not been suspended or cited for the incident which came before Bentley’s strike.

Saints centre Hurrell has been penalised with a one-match too, after a Grade B charge of head contact during their win against Leigh Leopards on Friday. The other big talking point from that game was whether or not Asiata would be charged after the tackle on Sione Mata’utia that earned him a yellow card. He has been charged with Grade A dangerous contact: but has avoided a fine or suspension.

Asiata, however, is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines anyway due to the serious calf injury he picked up after returning to the field from his sin-bin. The notes on Asiata’s charge detail that he “endangered the safety of an opponent” with his tackle, and it involved an “unacceptable risk of injury”. However, he ultimately wasn’t suspended, and given a Grade A charge.

The notes said: “A defending player endangers the safety of an opponent by making contact to the lower limb(s) of the opponent in an uncontrolled manner in a situation where there is no genuine attempt to make a tackle, and which involves an unacceptable risk of injury to the opponent.”

The other two players to pick up suspensions from the weekend’s games are Huddersfield hooker Adam Milner and Hull FC forward Jack Brown. Milner has been charged with a Grade B offence after making head contact during their defeat to Wigan, and he has been banned for one match.

Brown has also received a one-match suspension for a Grade B dangerous throw during their victory against London Broncos.

