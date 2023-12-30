Kevin Sinfield heaps praise on Rob Burrow after legendary duo receive CBE’s in King’s New Year Honours list

Kevin Sinfield says he needs no recognition for his fundraising efforts, because ‘it is about the MND community’ and the ‘incredible’ Rob Burrow.

Nonetheless, Sinfield feels ‘very humbled’ by the CBE he’s been rewarded with in the King’s New Year Honours list, with former Leeds Rhinos team-mate and long-time pal Burrow also handed the same accolade.

Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in December 2019, and in the four years that have followed, both he and Sinfield have been relentless in their efforts to raise both money and awareness.

Along with a backroom team, current England rugby union defence coach Sinfield has taken part in four superhuman fundraising challenges, with the latest of which earlier this month seeing him run seven ultramarathons in seven days in seven cities across the UK & Ireland – the 7 in 7 in 7 challenge.

Including the amount generated by the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May, over £15 million has now been raised, and that is what it is all about for Sinfield.

Upon the announcement of the CBE’s for him and Burrow, the 43-year-old said: “When you think what we have done over the last few years, it is not about getting honours, it is about the MND community.

“I feel like I’m the one getting singled out, but it’s been a real team effort from everybody. I can’t do it on my own, I need everybody to do their bit and it’s been an incredible journey.

“I certainly was not expecting the award and this has never been about any recognition, this is about raising money and awareness for the MND community and fighting for Rob. I feel very humbled by the whole thing.”

The legendary duo received MBE’s back in 2021, though were unable to enjoy a joint investiture – the formal process of receiving the award at Buckingham Palace – through Burrow falling ill.

With the idea of that happening this time around, Sinfield is just delighted that his good friend is being honoured oncemore, adding: “I think it is really special that Rob has been recognised again.

“The bravery and courage that Rob and his amazing family have shown as he is fighting MND is wonderful. To open the front door and to show the world what it’s like to live with it, he’s been incredible.

“I think the whole family have shown us all what a great family look like. They’ve been so inspirational.”

