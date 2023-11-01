Kai Pearce-Paul, Will Pryce pictured in Newcastle Knights colours for first time after landing in Australia

English duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce have landed in Australia following their moves to NRL side Newcastle Knights.

Pearce-Paul and Pryce have been pictured in the red and blue colours of the Knights for the first time since landing Down Under.

It was confirmed ahead of the 2023 season that English starlets Pearce-Paul and Pryce would make the move to Newcastle on two-year deals from Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants respectively from 2024.

England international Pearce-Paul arrives in the NRL as a Super League champion having won the Grand Final in his final game with Wigan last month, helping Matt Peet’s side beat Catalans Dragons 10-2 at Old Trafford.

Pearce-Paul made 61 appearances for the Warriors over the course of four seasons, having joined the Super League giants from boyhood club London Broncos.

The 22-year-old back-rower was part of Shaun Wane’s England squad at last year’s World Cup, making his international debut against Greece.

Pryce, meanwhile, came through the ranks at Huddersfield before going on to score 17 tries in 45 games for the Giants after making his first team debut in 2021.

Pryce, the son of Great Britain and England great Leon Pryce, is comfortable playing at full-back or half-back.

The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior England debut – but has won representative honours with England Knights.

Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce join the English contingent in the NRL

The duo will join a number of England internationals in the NRL in 2024 – Tom Burgess (Rabbitohs), Dom Young (Roosters), Herbie Farnworth (Broncos), Ryan Sutton (Bulldogs), Elliott Whitehead (Raiders), Victor Radley (Roosters), John Bateman (Tigers) and Morgan Smithies (Raiders).

Speaking at the time of when their signings were announced in December 2022, Knights director of football Peter Parr said: “These are important signings for the Knights.

“We are very excited to be able to attract two of the brightest young talents from Super League to join our club.

“We believe both players have a skillset that will make an impression on the National Rugby League once they arrive.”

