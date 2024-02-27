Exclusive: Joe Bullock loan destination revealed as Warrington Wolves prop joins Super League rivals

Warrington Wolves prop Joe Bullock is set to join Hull FC on an initial two-week loan deal, Love Rugby League has been told.

On Monday, Love Rugby League revealed how Brad Dwyer was set to exit the Halliwell Jones Stadium in pursuit of regular game-time, with Dwyer later confirmed to have joined Leigh Leopards on a short-term loan that will be reviewed on a week-to-week basis. And now, Bullock is set to do the same.

The Warrington Guardian confirmed on Tuesday morning that both Bullock and winger Matty Russell had been sanctioned the opportunity to look for short-term moves away from the club to get minutes under their belt. And prop Bullock now looks set to be signing for Tony Smith’s side for the next two weeks at least.

Bullock is yet to feature for the Wire so far in 2024 under new head coach Sam Burgess, having suffered with a knee injury during pre-season. He is, however, now back to full fitness and has featured for Widnes Vikings on dual-registration.

But with his opportunities limited in the short-term at Warrington, he has been given the chance to go out and play Super League on a regular basis, with the MKM Stadium his likely destination. He will hand Hull a significant boost on the forwards front, with the likes of Franklin Pele suspended, and the Black and Whites also dealing with a number of injury issues. Liam Sutcliffe has also been handed a ban for making contact with a match official.

Hull have lost their opening two games of the new Super League season, and with a number of key players unavailable, they have been scouring options in the loan market for the past few days, since their defeat at Warrington.

And with the Wolves now comfortable with their squad setup, they have allowed more first-team players the chance to go out and secure regular rugby at Super League level.

