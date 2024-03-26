Jake Wardle has insisted that Wigan Warriors feels like home, giving him no reason to consider moving anywhere else after the reigning Super League champions tied the centre down to a new five-year deal.

Wardle will be a Wigan player until at least the end of the 2029 season after agreeing a bumper new long-term deal. Despite interest from the NRL, Wardle has become the latest individual to commit his extended future to the reigning world champions.

And the centre, who scored 16 times in 31 appearances last season leading to a maiden Super League Dream Team appearance, admitted he has no desire to play for anyone else.

“Since I signed I’ve made everyone aware that I really enjoy it here. It definitely feels like home and I can’t wait to see what happens in the next five years,” he said.

“The 18 months I’ve been here so far have been enjoyable and I’m looking forward to more enjoyable moments.”

MORE WARRIORS: Wigan Warriors duo back in contention for St Helens derby, says Matt Peet

Head coach Matt Peet – who himself last week agreed a new seven-year contract – added: “We’re very happy, he’s a fantastic player and I think he’s in great form at the moment.

“He’s just a fantastic lad, very popular in the playing group – low maintenance, high performance and he’s a pleasure to work with. He’s a proud father, a family man and hopefully his family are as pleased as we are to have his future secured at Wigan.”

Chief Executive Kris Radlinski said: “Jake is one of the elite centres in the Super League. From the moment that he put a Wigan jersey on, his levels of performance have been outstanding. Whilst we always knew Jake had the talent, he appears to have found a spiritual home at Wigan.”

He added: “For Jake to commit such a long period of time to the Club, just shows how happy he is on and off the field. Wigan fans clearly love watching Jake play and appreciate just what a centre he is. There is joint appreciation for each other.”

TRANSFER NEWS: Tom Davies and Mike McMeeken address futures as Catalans prepare for major rebuild