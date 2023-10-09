Hull KR star inks new contract with 2024 goals outlined after achieving objectives this term

Tom Opacic has signed a new two-year contract extension with Hull KR, keeping him at Craven Park until at least the end of 2026.

The 29-year-old centre has scored nine tries in 30 appearances for the Robins since arriving from NRL side Parramatta Eels ahead of this season.

Australia-born Opacic, who is also eligible to play for Serbia internationally, played in Hull KR’s Challenge Cup final defeat to Leigh at Wembley earlier this season, and helped Willie Peters’ side finish in the top four in Super League.

Opacic says he wants to help the Robins kick on to another level in 2024 after a successful debut campaign under Peters.

He said: “When that opportunity came up (for the extension), I grabbed it with both hands.

“Our goal this year was to get that top four Super League finish. We achieved that and also made the Cup final at Wembley.

“We’ll now set our sights on getting back to Wembley next year and securing a top two finish in Super League next year.”

Willie Peters delighted to see Tom Opacic extend his stay at Hull KR

Hull KR coach Peters is over the moon to see his strike centre extend his time at Craven Park, and says the best is yet to come from Opacic.

Peters said: “We’re really pleased to see Tom extend. He’s been extremely consistent this year. I knew we’d be bringing over a consistent centre.

“Tom’s was known as a defensively strong centre in the NRL, I think he’s proven that here and he’s managed to find the line too.

“I think Tom’s best years are ahead of him. He’s only 29 and to have him keep improving is exciting.”

Opacic made 83 appearances in the NRL for Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta before making the switch to Super League ahead of this year.

