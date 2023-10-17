Hull KR star’s stellar season rewarded with call-up to Shaun Wane’s England squad

Hull Kingston Rovers half-back Mikey Lewis’ impressive 2023 season will be rewarded with an England call-up for this autumn’s test series against Tonga, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Lewis has been one of the standout players for the Robins this year, helping them to both the Challenge Cup final and the Super League play-off semi-finals.

The 22-year-old’s form has caught the eye of Shaun Wane, with a first test call-up expected on Tuesday for the Rovers star.

Lewis has had experience on the international stage with England Knights, but will now make the step up to senior international rugby as England host Kristian Woolf’s Tonga in a three-match test series over the coming weeks.

Seen as a player who could be part of a new-look spine by the time the next World Cup rolls around in 2026, Lewis is going to get his first taste of rugby in an England senior shirt in the upcoming series.

Mikey Lewis could fill void left by suspended captain George Williams in Tonga test series

He will provide direct competition for captain George Williams and is arguably the frontrunner to step into Williams’ shoes in the opening two games of the series.

Warrington Wolves star Williams is set to serve a two-match ban that will be appealed against on Tuesday evening, but as things stand, he will be missing for the first two games against Tonga.

That could give Lewis an opportunity to stake a claim for a role in the halves long-term under Wane, with Williams almost certainly set to miss at least one match, even if the appeal is successful.

England take on Tonga in St Helens, Huddersfield and Leeds, with the opening test taking place at The Totally Wicked Stadium this Sunday, October 22.

