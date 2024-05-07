Hull KR star Mikey Lewis’ savage jibe at Hull FC after Jack Brown transfer

It’s safe to say Mikey Lewis has his loyalties firmly pinned down to the red and white side of Hull – as he underlined once again on his social media after Jack Brown’s switch to Hull KR.

Brown has swapped Hull FC for the Robins, in a deal which has seen Yusuf Aydin head in the opposite direction. It brings a boyhood Rovers fan in Brown to Craven Park – and Lewis didn’t waste any time in making his feelings clear about the divide between the two clubs.

Posting on his Instagram story, Lewis shared Hull KR’s first photos of Brown in a Rovers training kit with a message that would have no doubt had Robins fans smirking.

He simply said: “Another seen the bright side of the city 😍”.

It certainly isn’t the first time Lewis has attempted to wind up Hull FC fans. He’s become notorious for some of his antics on the field during Hull derbies, and he made his loyalties abundantly clear during the Good Friday derby between the sides.

The England international was actually a boyhood FC fan growing up, but it’s clear he has firmly switched sides now.

He told Love Rugby League earlier this year: “Being a local lad from just off Anlaby Road, the Hull derby is huge for me and my family. These are the games you always look for first when the fixtures get released because it means so much.

“The rivalry splits my family but it’s good because the banter flows in derby week. They know I’ve got a job to do and that my Black and White days are done.

“I’ve put them to bed and you can put them in a grave if you want because I’m not really bothered about them. But yes, it divides my family.”

And if there were any doubt remaining, it’s now crystal clear that Lewis is a bonafide red and white.

