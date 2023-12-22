Hull KR confirm new captain as Willie Peters highlights star’s qualities: ‘The obvious choice to lead our team’

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has appointed Elliot Minchella as the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming 2024 Super League campaign.

The 27-year-old, who was already a part of the leadership group at Craven Park, has made 72 appearances for KR since his arrival ahead of the 2020 season.

A vice captain in both 2021 and 2022, the captain now takes the main gig on from Robins icon Shaun Kenny-Dowall, who retired at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Minchella – who is contracted to KR until the end of 2026 – told their club website: “I’m very proud to be Hull KR captain. It’s a massive honour to be captain this season and I’m ready to lead by example.

“I’ll be giving 110% every time I pull on the shirt. I want to do our fans, our staff and my team-mates proud. The last few years have been a real learning period as vice-captain.

“I’ve learned from some of the best leaders I’ve ever worked with. It’s my time now to step up and be the captain. I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”

Hull KR confirm new captain as Elliot Minchella with Willie Peters highlighting star’s qualities: ‘The obvious choice to lead our team’

Bradford-born Minchella surpassed the milestone of 200 career appearances in the season just gone, having donned a shirt for Leeds Rhinos, London Broncos, Sheffield Eagles, hometown club Bradford Bulls and Dewsbury Rams as well as KR.

Robins head coach Peters lauded his new captain, adding: “The best leaders lead through their actions first. They put the team first and they are consistent in who they are, both on and off the field.

“Mini showed these qualities week in, week out last season. For me, he was the obvious choice to lead our team in 2024. He’s an intelligent player who brings out the best in the people around him.

“Passion, worth ethic and a winning mentality come to mind when I think about Elliot Minchella. I am really looking forward to working closely with Mini and watching him take our club to another level in 2024.”

READ NEXT: Hull KR exclusive – Willie Peters backs law changes surrounding concussion; ‘We’ve got to adapt and change’