Hull FC reportedly ‘finalise’ deal for new head coach for 2025

John Cartwright will be Hull FC’s new coach in 2025, according to reports in Australia which have emerged overnight.

The Black and Whites had, according to some suggestions, been on the lookout for a British coach to replace Tony Smith in 2025. That led them to Salford’s Paul Rowley, who turned them down, before an approach to Adrian Lam prior to him signing a new long-term deal at Leigh Leopards.

However, they have since opened their options to both sides of the world and now, Cartwright has emerged as the man who will take charge at the MKM Stadium from the beginning of next season.

Australian publication the Courier Mail are reporting that the deal is done, and Cartwright will officially take up the reins at the beginning of next season.

Cartwright, who was coach of Gold Coast Titans for a number of years, is currently assistant coach at NRL heavyweights Brisbane Broncos.

But he will leave that position to take up the significant task of rebuilding the Black and Whites‘ fortunes after another disappointing season.

It appears likely that Simon Grix will remain in interim charge for the rest of the season, with Grix having taken charge of the team since Smith’s departure six weeks ago.

But after a prolonged and extensive search to find his replacement, which led to a deal almost being struck with Rowley, Hull appear to have finally got their man signed and over the line.