Hull FC confirm re-signing of Jack Walker as full-back makes cross-city switch

Hull FC have announced the signing of Jack Walker, who returns to the MKM Stadium for 2024 on a one-year deal having spent part of last season on loan there, and most of this term across the city with rivals Hull KR.

Walker, 24, appeared six times for the Black and Whites in 2022 under the guidance of Brett Hodgson. He would score two tries in that brief stint, debuting against KR in a 34-28 win at Magic Weekend.

After being let go by parent club Leeds Rhinos at the start of this season, the full-back joined Championship outfit Bradford Bulls, but a Super League return soon came about, with Walker joining the Robins back in June.

His deal at Craven Park was only until the end of the season, and despite impressing, KR boss Willie Peters confirmed he would be a free agent come the end of the year back in August.

Some Leeds fans were actively calling for the Rhinos to ‘bring him home’, but the 2017 Grand Final winner’s next destination has now been confirmed, with a return to an old stomping ground.

Hull FC re-sign Jack Walker as full-back makes cross-city switch

In a statement on their website confirming Walker’s signature, FC boss Tony Smith said he couldn’t wait to work with the one-time England Knights international: “Jack is an exciting young player, and the fact he is still young makes him all the more exciting for us.

“He adds to our depth and versatility in the back line with a number of young players in there. Jack does a lot of very good things, and he is a very talented player which our fans had a glimpse of during his loan spell here last season.

“I am always attracted to players with ambition and a desire to get better, and Jack certainly ticks all of the right boxes in that department.

He has a first-class, professional attitude and he is a player I am really looking forward to working with.”

Walker becomes Hull’s fourth signing for 2024

Having scored three tries in the seven games he’s played for Hull KR to date, Walker is in good form, and will remain with the Robins as they head into the play-offs following tomorrow night’s final regular season game away against relegated Wakefield Trinity.

The 24-year-old is fast approaching 100 senior club appearances, and will join a much-changed Hull side in 2024, with 11 players to depart the MKM Stadium at the end of this year as confirmed last week.

He becomes FC’s fourth confirmed signing for 2024, with NRL trio Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, and Franklin Pele already announced as new Airlie Birds.

Walker – who grabbed the Man of the Match award in that debut against KR at St James’ Park last term – is excited for next year, as he told the club’s website. He added: “I’m buzzing to be back for 2024. I’ve always had a lot of respect for the club, especially after giving me a big opportunity last season.

“I really enjoyed my time here in 2022, the fans are awesome, and I feel like I learnt a lot in the short space of time that I was here too.

“I formed some great relationships too and although there’s been plenty of change since then, I can’t wait to link up with some familiar faces again, and with my new teammates.

“Although I’ve been here before, it’s a new challenge for me – I’ve heard some great stuff about Tony as a coach, and I’m excited by the new signings coming in too.”

READ NEXT: Jermaine McGillvary breaks silence on ‘s*it’ Huddersfield Giants exit – ‘I’m gutted… it should have been handled better’