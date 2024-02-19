Huddersfield Giants forward calls for consistency from RFL disciplinary panel after suspension

Huddersfield Giants forward Luke Yates has issued a plea for clarification from those running rugby league’s disciplinary procedures following a controversial set of findings from the sport’s match review panel – saying remaining silent ‘isn’t an option’.

Yates is currently serving a three-match ban at the start of the new Super League season following a tip tackle in a pre-season friendly against Castleford Tigers. However, he has taken to Instagram to highlight what he believes is a lack of consistency in the process – citing two incidents involving Wigan duo Adam Keighran and Harry Smith.

Keighran committed a similar-looking offence during the Warriors’ pre-season hit-out against Hull FC: while Smith was sin-binned during Saturday’s victory against Castleford for a similar challenge on the Tigers’ Luke Hooley. Neither were given suspensions by the match review panel, and in Smith’s case, it means he is free to feature in Saturday’s World Club Challenge.

Yates was quick to stress that he felt neither incident merited a suspension, but instead pointed at his own case and subsequent ban as to the frustrations he has at the minute with the process.

Yates wrote on the platform: “I’m not trying to speak for all players in the Super League, but consistency from the disciplinary panel would be very much appreciated.