New Warrington recruit Daniel Okoro says that having Sam Burgess as his head coach was a big driving factor in why the Wolves won the race for his signing over other Super League clubs.

The 20-year-old prop has joined Burgess’ side with immediate effect from Championship outfit Bradford Bulls, penning a long-term deal until the end of the 2027 campaign.

A number of Super League clubs were reportedly in the race for the towering youngster, who stands at six feet & four inches, but it is Warrington who he has chosen to link up with.

How Sam Burgess’ influence helped to bring Dan Okoro to Warrington Wolves

A two-time Nigeria international, with caps to his name against Cameroon & Ghana, Okoro has 18 senior appearances to his name at club level to date.

Having come through the academy at Hull KR, featuring on loan for both Newcastle Thunder and Hunslet before linking up with the Bulls towards the end of last season.

And after featuring in all bar one game for Bradford so far this year, his move to Warrington was confirmed by the Wire.

Speaking to the Wire’s website, Okoro detailed the reasoning behind his choice to join Burgess’ men, saying: “I’m really excited to be joining Warrington. The energy around the place is great and I’ve been made to feel at home from day one.

“It’s a massive club and to be working under Sam Burgess is huge for me. As a middle there’s no one better to be coached by. The passion he can instil in you and the defensive skills are number one.

“I can’t wait now to play in front of the fans here.”

Burgess himself, one of the best forwards this country has produced, added: “Dan is an exciting young prop with a lot of potential and the right attitude to move up into Super League.

“He will add value to our pack and I’m excited to see his progression.”