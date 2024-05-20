London Broncos have submitted evidence regarding an allegation of verbal abuse made against Hull FC prop Herman Ese’ese – but he is free to feature for the Black and Whites this weekend.

An allegation was made against Ese’ese following Hull’s defeat to London earlier this month. The Rugby Football League confirmed last week that they would await a submission of further evidence from the Broncos before deciding whether or not to carry the matter forwards.

That evidence has now been submitted by the Super League club – but it was not submitted before a deadline of 1pm on Monday afternoon. That means the matter could not be heard or discussed by the Match Review Panel on Monday – meaning it will be carried forward to Thursday’s set of hearings.

But as is always the case with Thursday Match Review Panel meetings, any charges and suspensions do not apply to that weekend’s round of fixtures.

It means Ese’ese could be found guilty of verbal abuse and face a lengthy suspension from the game, but whatever the outcome, he will take to the field for Hull in their huge bottom-of-the-table clash with Castleford Tigers on Friday evening. Ese’ese may well play in that game knowing he is banned the following week.

In a brief statement, the RFL said: “Thursday’s meeting of the Match Review Panel will consider further evidence that has been submitted relating to the allegation of possible verbal abuse against Herman Ese’ese of Hull FC in the fixture at London Broncos on May 12.”

If Ese’ese is found guilty, the ban would not be applied this weekend to allow time for he and Hull FC to consider lodging a potential appeal at a tribunal the following Tuesday.

Any suspension of Ese’ese would be a major blow for Hull. In a season in which so many of their new signings have flattered to deceive, Ese’ese has been one of the standouts in a disappointing 2024 thus far for the Black and Whites. And with London submitting fresh evidence, it means there will be a hearing into the incident later this week.

